Simmba Box Office Collections Day 25: Maintains A Smooth Pace Towards Its Finishing Line

Simmba Box Office Collections: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer is not ready to stop at the box office it seems. Released on December 28, 2018, Simmba is on a record breaking spree since then. Apart from Ranveer and Sara, this Rohit Shetty directorial also stars Sonu Sood, Siddharth Jadhav and Ashutosh Rana in the pivotal roles.

Just like the way Ranveer is – the powerhouse of energy, the film is no different. The year 2018 ended on a very high note with this blockbuster film.

Speaking about the box office, Simmba has collected a total of 236.80 crores till date. It is in its fourth week and it collected 58 lakhs on Monday. Despite other releases like Uri: The Surgical Strike, The Accidental Prime Minister and Why Cheat India, Simmba is still juicing up at the box office.

With Simmba being a successful affair, Ranveer’s next Gully Boy will get an advantage in some way. The trailer and songs are being loved by the audiences and it is also one of the most awaited films of 2019. With films like Padmaavat, Simmba and Gully Boy, Ranveer has proved that he can do anything, like literally!

On the work front, apart from Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy, Ranveer also has Kabir Khan’s 83 and Karan Johar’s Takht. It seems Ranveer is on a roll!

