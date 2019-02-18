Result Of Koimoi’s Audience Poll: Recently, we at Koimoi, ran some polling articles for several categories. Today, we are here to announce the result of a few categories. Thank you, people, for taking out time and voting for your favourite comic character, Hollywood movie, recreated song, child artist and web series.

We have listed the winners below as per your votes! Check it out:

Comic character

So, in the list of comic characters, we had nominated actors like Govinda for Fry Day, Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho, Alok Nath for Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Pankaj Tripathi for Stree, Zeeshan Ayub for Zero, Piyush Mishra for Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi and Zakir Hussain for AndhaDhun.

Out of all, Pankaj Tripathi has won this category for his film Stree. He just won our hearts with his performance in the film. He nailed it like always.

Pankaj Tripathi has won this category with 3263 votes (38.43%) by beating down Surekha Sikri for Badhaai Ho as she got 2033 votes (23.95%) and Govinda for Fry Day as he received 1020 votes (12.01%).

Hollywood Movie

In the list of Hollywood movies, we had nominated Avengers: Infinity War, Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Aquaman, Black Panther, Incredibles 2, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Christopher Robin.

Out of all, undoubtedly, Avengers: Infinity War has won the best Hollywood movie of 2018. The Marvel film was quite appreciated by the fans and viewers. The buzz of the film was too high and it did manage to leave up to the expectations.

Avengers: Infinity War has won the category with 3848 votes (60.3%) by beating down Mission: Impossible – Fallout which has got 1172 votes (18.73%) and Aquaman which received 519 votes (8.13%).

3. Recreated Song

In the list of Recreated songs of 2018, we had nominated Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, Aankh Maarey from Simmba, Dekhte Dekhte from Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, Heeriye from Race 3, Sanu Ek Pal Chain from Raid, Chogada from Loveyatri, Kamariya from Mitron, Zingaat from Dhadak and Proper Patola from Namaste England.

Out of all, Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate has taken away the cake for the best-recreated song of 2018. Right from its first day, it took all the clubs and pubs by storm.

Dilbar has won the category with 2459 votes (33.43%) by leaving behind Aankh Marey from Simmba which has got 1475 votes (20.05%) and Dekhte Dekhte from Batti Gul Meter Chalu which has got 958 votes (13.03%).

Child Artist

In the list of Child artist, we had nominated Myra Vishwakarma from Pihu, Mohammad Samad from Tumbbad, Kabir Sajid Shaikh from AndhaDhun, Arya Sharma from Baaghi 2 and Naisha Khanna from Hichki.

Out of all, Myra Vishwakarma has won the best child artist of 2018 category from the film Pihu. The lil one literally gave us goosebumps by her innocent yet splendid performance in the film.

Myra has won the category with 1632 votes (41.05%) by beating Mohammad Samad who has got 1395 votes (35.09%) and Kabir Sajid Shaikh who has received 562 votes (14.13%).

Web Series

In this category, we had nominated Sacred Games, Mirzapur, Yeh Meri Family, Breathe, Ghoul, Broken But Beautiful and Little Things S02.

Out of all, without any doubt, Netflix’s Sacred Games have won this category. It received immense love from the audiences and now people can’t wait for the second season to air.

Sacred Games has won the best web series of 2018 with 4044 votes (56.24%) by leaving behind Mirzapur which has got 1959 votes (27.25%) and Yeh Meri Family which has got 465 votes (6.47%).

Congratulations to all the winners!

