Koimoi's Audience Poll – Vote For Your Favourite Comic Character Of 2018

Alok Nath (Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety)

One of biggest surprise hits of the year, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, thankfully, explored us to the new side of veteran actor Alok Nath. Known for his well-cultured image on-screen, the actor amused us with his not-so Sanskari act in the movie. In fact, apart from fresh concept and entertaining dialogues, Alok Nath’s performance was the biggest take away from this comic caper.

Piyush Mishra (Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi)

After delivering some brilliant performances over the years, our favourite ‘Kaaylula’ Piyush Mishra tickles your funny bones in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi. Just like in its prequel, Happy Bhag Jayegi, the actor leaves a smile on the face of the audience. Also, Piyush Mishra complemented Jimmy Sheirgill very well in the movie.

Pankaj Tripathi (Stree)

This actor can pull off anything with his superlative acting skills. After giving some hilarious moments last year, with Fukrey Returns and Bareilly Ki Barfi, Pankaj Tripathi was in his top form with horror-comedy Stree. The actor delivered some funny dialogues, with ‘Aadhar link’ dialogue being the most popular one.

Zakir Hussain (AndhaDhun)

One of the impactful yet underrated actors in the list, Zakir Hussain, has delivered noteworthy performances over the years. While essaying a corrupt doctor in the thriller AndhaDhun, Zakir amuses with his hilarious act as Swami.

Surekha Sikri (Badhaai Ho)

Yesteryear actress and popular face in daily soaps, Surekha Sikri came as one of the biggest surprises from blockbuster, Badhaai Ho. While playing Aayushmann Khurrana’s grandmother, the actress made us laugh with her funny taunts and dialogues.

Govinda (FryDay)

With FryDay, Govinda once again proved that why he is touted to be the evergreen comedian in Bollywood. High on energy, the actor made us nostalgic with his amazing comic timing.

Mohammed Zeesha Ayyub (Zero)

The actor is best known for his ‘best friend’ roles in the movies like Jannat 2, Raanjhanaa and Raees, once again nailed as a best friend in Zero. Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub stole the hearts with his quirky and humorous performance.

