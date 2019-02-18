Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: 38 Days, Still Brings Over 3 Crores On Its 3rd Sunday

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office: Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike hit the theatres on January 11, 2019, and since then it is making & breaking records. Even in its 6th week, the film refuses to slow down.

Despite competing with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy, Uri: The Surgical Strike has managed to stay strong at the box office.

On its 6th Sunday, the film raked in 3.21 crores which take it to the grand total of 226.04 crores. Not only it is rocking at the domestic box office but it is having a gala time in the international circuits too. Uri (309.73 crores) will soon surpass Ajay Devgn’s Golmaal Again (310.67 crores) in the worldwide box office.

Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike has become the first blockbuster film of 2019. The movie has taken the box office by storm and set new benchmarks for other films.

The movie is receiving immense appreciation from all quarters – from the Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi, the men in the uniform, audiences and the members of Bollywood fraternity.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

