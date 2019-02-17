Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): Remains Unaffected By Gully Boy; Surpasses Hindi Medium’s 304.57 Crores!

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): Despite the release of Ranveer Singh’s anticipated Gully Boy, Uri: The Surgical Strike is resisting to slow down at the box office. In fact, the Vicky Kaushal starrer has grown tremendously during its sixth weekend and surpassed some biggies with its worldwide collections.

Till 6th Saturday, Uri: The Surgical Strike has collected approximately 225 crores nett and 265.50 crores gross in the domestic market. While, it has another 43 crores coming gross from overseas, taking its worldwide total to 308.50 crores gross.

With 308.50 crores, Uri crossed Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium (304.57 crores gross) in the list of worldwide grosser. On Sunday, the movie is set to beat Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again (310.67 crores).

Before the end of its theatrical run, Uri could possibly overtake Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (316.61 crores), Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (318 crores) and Ek Tha Tiger (320 crores).

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal has condemned the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which at least 49 CRPF troopers lost their lives. The actor described the episode as “sad”.

In his latest release “Uri: The Surgical Strike“, Vicky played the role of an army officer. He received a lot of praise from the audience for his performance in the film.

“It is a great loss of human lives. If in any possible way, we can support the family of martyrs, it would be a great contribution from our end, as a society. The whole incident should not be forgiven and forgotten,” he told the media on Saturday.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!