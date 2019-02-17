Gully Boy Box Office: Crosses Shaandaar; Set To Beat 4 Movies In Alia Bhatt’s Highest Grosser List

Gully Boy Box Office: Apart from raking the highest collections over the first three days in 2019, Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy is proving to be a personal best for the actors associated with it. Speaking about Alia Bhatt, after surpassing Highway, the musical drama has overtaken the lifetime total of Shaandaar, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, in mere 3 days.

With a collection of 51.15 crores, Gully Boy crossed Alia’s Shaandaar in the list of her highest grossing movies. It is truly commendable that despite its non-massy genre, the movie is doing wonders by attracting huge numbers. With blockbuster Sunday on the cards, Gully Boy is all set to cross not 1 or 2 but 4 movies of Alia, including Udta Punjab (60 crores), Dear Zindagi (68 crores), Student Of The Year (70 crores) and Kapoor and Sons (73.03 crores).

Actress Alia Bhatt has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming film Kalank.

Alia took to her Instagram stories, where she shared videos with the crew of Kalank and captioned it “And it’s a wrap! ‘Kalank’.”

Kalank also features Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene and Aditya Roy Kapur. Abhishek Varman is directing the epic drama, which will hit the screens on April 19.

This will be her fourth film with Varun. The two have previously worked in films such as Student Of the Year, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

