Gully Boy Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking Report: Tickets Are Selling Like Hot Cakes In Metros!

Gully Boy Box Office Day 4 Advance Booking Report: Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy is riding high on rave critical reception and positive word-of-mouth. The musical drama starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is successfully attracting huge chunk of audiences despite its niche genre. After dipping on day 2, the response in advance bookings did picked up yesterday and today.

Let’s take a look at the major cities to get a clearer picture about the advance booking reports:

Mumbai

As expected, the region is on fire today with an increase in response compared to yesterday. The oranges (filling fast shows) have touched the 50% today and sure-shot to grow post-afternoon.

Delhi-NCR

After performing brilliantly on day 1, the capital city has slowed down in advance bookings. Surprisingly, single screens are performing better than multiplexes. Overall the response is good with 30-35% filling fast shows.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru is TERRIFIC! Above 65% shows are filling fast and houseful boards at several places. The city is the best performing circuit in terms of advance bookings.

Hyderabad

Since day 1, Hyderabad has stayed constant with a response of above 50-55% filling fast shows. Another big day on the cards.

Pune and Kolkata

The Ranveer Singh starrer is slaying it in the Pune, the city known for the cold response in advance bookings. In the range of 30-35%, the shows are filling fast.

Kolkata remains to be the least performing circuit in advance bookings. The shows did picked up but are lower when compared with other territories.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy released on 14th February 2019.

