Gully Boy Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: It’s A Half Century!

Gully Boy Box Office Day 3 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is enjoying a glorious run at the box office. It is just day 3, and the film has already taken the theatres by storm.

This Zoya Akhtar directorial has strong content as it is based on the lives of underground rappers Naezy and Divine, and extremely positive word of mouth is helping the film to grow with each passing day.

The film currently stands at the grand total of 32.50 crores at the box office and it will touch the 50 crores mark today. According to the early estimates that are flowing in, the film saw an upward trend on Saturday has garnered in the range of 17-19 crores. If this happens, the film will then stand at 49-51 crores at the box office. This is huge! What will be more exciting to see if it will witness a record breaking Sunday.

Showcasing the life of an underground rapper off streets, Gully Boy presents an emotional journey of a rapper from the slums of Dharavi.

Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, the film has been extensively shot in the slums of Mumbai. Both the actors shot for over 25 days at the real slums in Mumbai and left no stone unturned to justice to their characters.

Sources reveal, “Ranveer & Alia have shot for as many as 25 days in the slums of Mumbai. All the combined sequences of Ranveer & Alia have been shot at the open area of slums in Mumbai. A few scenes we the actors together we also witness in the trailer”.

