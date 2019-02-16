Gully Boy Box Office Day 2 Collections: Drops On Friday, Upswing On The Cards Again Today!

Gully Boy Box Office Day 2 Collections: After a fantastic opening day of 19.40 crore, Gully Boy dropped on its second day. This was expected too since Thursday had a Valentine’s Day advantage whereas it was a regular Friday post that. Moreover, a major junk of first day audience had already been exhausted.

That said, one still expected better than 13.60 crore* that came on Friday since the film had seen largely good reviews coming its way with the target audience liking it as well. A number in 14-15 crore range would have been even more promising.

Still, the film has collected 33 crore* already and that’s good because at least this much amount is set to be accumulated between today and tomorrow as well. That would place this Zoya Akhtar film quite well at the Box Office.

For Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the film is yet another success in the making. Though a 100 crore run is pretty much on the cards, upswing between today and tomorrow would have a telling on how far would the film go in its lifetime run. If the film goes beyond the major cities as well and finds traction in at least the B, if not the C centers, then Gully Boy could well emerge as a biggie.

Currently, it is a wait and watch scenario for the film.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Joginder Tuteja tweets @tutejajoginder

