Gully Boy Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: Another Good Day On Cards!

Gully Boy Box Office Day 3 Morning Occupancy: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy has finally hit the theatres and it is rocking it like a boss! This Zoya Akhtar directorial has managed to impress the audiences with its strong content and rap battle in it. Based on the lives of Naezy and Divine, it also stars Siddhanth Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz and Vijay Varma in the pivotal roles.

The film took a terrific start on its first day and that momentum is still the same.

After having 40-45% of morning occupancy on its opening day, Gully Boy has the same occupancy on its day 3 too! Speaking about the morning occupancy, it has recorded a superb number of 40-45%. The number will go up by afternoon as it’s a Saturday. The collections too will see a upward trend since the word of mouth is super strong.

The year 2019 has already started with a bang with films like Uri – The Surgical Strike and Manikarnika – The Queen Of Jhansi, and now Ranveer’s Gully Boy has joined the bandwagon. Just like a super 2018, it seems we have a successful 2019 in hand as well.

Apart from other films, Ranveer’s journey has been a hit affair at the box office with films like Padmaavat, Simmba and now Gully Boy. All of them have earned a good moolah and rave reviews by the critics.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!