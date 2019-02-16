Gully Boy Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Starrer Is All Set For A HEFTY Weekend!

Gully Boy Box Office Day 2 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt’s musical drama Gully Boy is raking wonders at the ticket windows. After collecting staggering 19.40 crores on opening day, it continued the momentum on its second day, too.

Anything above 10-12 crores was said to be a decent start given the non-massy genre but Gully Boy surprised a big time by collecting 19.40 crores on opening day. With the positive critical reception and extraordinary word-of-mouth, the movie was always expected to maintain a steady hold or show a marginal drop considering Friday was a normal working day and this Zoya Akhtar directorial has seen a routine drop with 12-14 crores coming in on day 2, as per the early trends.

The morning occupancy did go down a bit when compared with occupancy of opening day, but picked up massively in evening and night shows, thus helping to post a huge total.

Released on 14th February 2019, Gully Boy depicts the journey of an aspiring rapper of Mumbai. It is loosely inspired by the life story of street rappers, DIVINE and Naezy.

Rapper Slow Cheeta, who has shared screen space with actor Ranveer Singh in the upcoming film Gully Boy, says the actor is the most special talent that the country has.

Talking about working in Gully Boy, the rapper told IANS over phone from Mumbai: “Ever since this film came my way, I feel I am blessed to have worked with Zoya Akhtar, Ranveer and Alia Bhatt. They all are just special.”

“I had my scenes with Ranveer and I think he is the most special talent that our country has had for a very long time and I don’t think that position is replaceable for a long time. He is the king of the jungle,” added Slow Cheeta, whose real name is Chaitnya Sharma.

