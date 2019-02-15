Ranveer Singh Vs Ranbir Kapoor: Box Office Battle Of Top 3 Openers

Following the stupendous success in 2018 with Padmaavat and Simmba, the Gully Boy Ranveer Singh emerged as the next big star of Bollywood. Talking about box office numbers, the actor has always provided a healthy competition to another gen-y star, Ranbir Kapoor, who delivered the highest grossing movie of 2018 with Sanju.

As both Ranbir and Ranveer are supremely talented and delivered some terrific performances, the comparisons are bound to happen. With 19.40 crores on the first day, Gully Boy has become the third highest opening for Ranveer, which is coincidentally in the range of Ranbir third biggest opener.

Let’s take a look at the biggest opening day collections of both the actors:

Ranveer Singh’s highest openers:

Padmaavat

This Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s magnum opus still stands as the highest opening movie for Ranveer Singh. It marked the third collaboration of Sanjay Leela Bhansali-Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone. Despite several controversies, Padmaavat made 24 crores (including paid previews) on its opening day.

Simmba

Directed by hit-machine, Rohit Shetty, Simmba boasted of huge pre-release buzz, which was reflected in first-day figures as 20.72 crores coming in. The movie saw Ranveer Singh donning the cop role for the first time.

Gully Boy

Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama is the new entrant in the list. Inspired by the lives of street rappers in Mumbai, Gully Boy earned a massive 19.40 crores.

Ranbir Kapoor’s highest openers:

Sanju

This Rajkumar Hirani directorial exceeded all the expectations at the box office. Apart from being the highest grossing movie of 2018, Sanju also registers one of the biggest openings by raking 34.75 crores.

Besharam

Directed by Abhinav Kashyap, Besharam is one of the biggest debacles for Ranbir Kapoor, but still stands as the second biggest opener with a collection of 21.56 crores. It benefitted from a holiday due to Gandhi Jayanti

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Ayan Mukerji’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is the third highest opener for the Kapoor lad. Boasting of chartbuster music and rom-com theme, the movie clocked 19.45 crores on its first day.

