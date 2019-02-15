Gully Boy Box Office Day 2 Morning Occupancy: Continues To Surprise!

Just like its rap battles, Gully Boy is rocking the cinemas across the country. Marking the first collaboration of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the movie took a terrific start and is maintaining the momentum on its second day, especially in the multiplexes.

After surpassing all the predictions on opening day by registering morning occupancy of 40-45% all over the country, Gully Boy is rock-steady on the second day. Despite being a regular working day, it has recorded an decent occupancy of 30-35% in the morning shows for today. However, the pace for the evening shows is great and the seats are filling fast.

Such kind of trending shows that the positive word-of-mouth and rave reviews are playing a huge role in attracting the audience to theatres.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions, Gully Boy released on 14th February 2019. It features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

“Azadi… azadi”, the constant chanting in a Gully Boy song is reminiscent of either the demand for ‘azadi’ in Kashmir or of former JNU Union president Kanhaiya Kumar’s use of the alleged anti-national ‘azadi’ slogan. The song’s composer Dub Sharma says people are open to interpret the song the way they want to, but the real context will be out when the film releases.

“The song from Gully Boy is totally different. There is no particular context to it. It has nothing to do with the 2016 scenario. Through the song, we just wanted to convey what’s happening in the society. When people will see the movie, they will understand the real context to it,” Sharma told IANS.

