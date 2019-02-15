Gully Boy Box Office Day 1: Ranveer Singh ROCKS In Mumbai & Pune; Set To Beat Aamir Khan, Salman Khan & Ranbir Kapoor

Gully Boy Box Office Day 1: Zoya Akhtar’s anticipated Gully Boy released yesterday and has exceeded the expectations on opening day. Featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in key roles, the movie is doing an amazing business in the multiplexes across the major cities. In fact, this musical-drama is competing with biggies like Aamir Khan’s Thugs Of Hindostan, Salman Khan’s Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju in Mumbai and Pune.

Having a backdrop of Mumbai, Gully Boy was always expected to rake a good business in the city but it has surprised one and all by competing with the highest opening day earners including Thugs Of Hindostan, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Sanju and Singham Returns in Mumbai (excluding Thane) and Pune territory. Given the fact that all the above-mentioned movies enjoyed an opening of 30 crores and above, Gully Boy is doing surprisingly well in concentrated pockets.

While getting included in the list itself is a big achievement for this Ranveer-Alia starrer, it has a high chance to surpass the biggies and become the highest opening day earner in Mumbai and Thane territory, as the business from evening and shows, which are showing terrific occupancy, is yet to be taken into consideration.

DIVINE and Naezy are the real-life ‘gully boys’, whose life has inspired an upcoming Bollywood film led by Ranveer Singh, who turned to them to ace his rapper avatar. They hope the movie takes the voice of hip-hop across the country.

After years of struggle, DIVINE rose to fame with the song “Mere gully mein” with Naezy. He even made history as the first Indian rapper to rap freestyle in Hindi for a radio show. In fact, his song “Jungli Sher” became so viral on social media that people started calling him ‘sher’ of rappers.

