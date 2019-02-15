Gully Boy Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Time Aa Gaya, Chha Gaya!

Gully Boy Box Office Day 1 Early Trends: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy has exceeded all the expectations on its opening day. Touted to be a decent opener, the movie cashed in on the strong critical acclaim and terrific word-of-mouth.

After taking an amazing start with 40-45% morning occupancy all over the country, Gully Boy grew tremendously in the following evening and nights shows. Anything over 10 crores was said to be a decent number given its niche genre, but this musical-drama is set for a record-breaking journey right from day one.

As per the early trends, this Ranveer-Alia starrer ended its opening day within an astonishing range of 17-19 crores*. Mind you, the number could go higher depending on the night shows, which showed a mammoth occupancy, especially in Mumbai, Pune and Hyderabad. Considering the movie is not a regular weekend release and out-and-out commercial pot-boiler, the figures are simply outstanding. The movie enjoyed the buzz of Valentine’s day and it’s the pull of Ranveer Singh’s star-power that’s creating the magic.

With still a weekend ahead, the movie is looking forward to raking some roaring collections at the box office and could well turn out to be the second blockbuster of 2019 after Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Gully Boy is directed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Productions. It features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

Rappers Divine and Naezy have come up with a new track ‘NY se Mumbai’, featuring US hip-hop star Nas, who is known for songs like ‘One Mic’ and ‘Nas is like’.

The global collaboration also features producer iLL Wayno and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

‘NY se Mumbai’ is the end credit song for Gully Boy, starring Ranveer and Alia Bhatt. Nas is an executive producer for the forthcoming film.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!