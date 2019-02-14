Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 34: Don’t Stop, Won’t Stop!

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Day 34: This Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam starrer is on a winning streak! Even in its week 5, the film is enjoying a stable run at the box office.

Despite other releases, Uri has managed to stay the audiences choice and winning hearts.

It is now aiming at the 225 crore mark and it looks quite possible since there is only Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy in the run. Till date, Uri has collected a whopping amount of 217.80 crores by raking in 1.57 crores on its 5th Wednesday. That is quite an achievement!

Recently, Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam celebrated India’s 70th Republic Day at the Wagah border.

Touted to be the first content film of the year, Uri – The Surgical Strike has been winning hearts and has emerged the first blockbuster of 2019.

Uri – The Surgical Strike is based on the surgical strikes which were carried out by the Indian army in 2016. Besides Vicky Kaushal, the film also features Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal, Kirti Kulhari and debutante Mohit Raina. The film has been directed by Aditya Dhar and it has been produced by Ronnie Screwvala.

