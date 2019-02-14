Gully Boy Box Office: From 55 Crores To 85 Crores, Ranveer Singh Has Already Beaten Shah Rukh Khan; Stays Below Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

2018 brought about a great run for Ranveer Singh the box office. He received praises for his badass portrayal as Khilji in Padmaavat and quirky role in Simmba. While both the movies had great a pre-release buzz, opening at 24 crores & 20.72 crores respectively, let’s see where his latest release Gully Boy will help him stand as compared to Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan & Aamir Khan’s last 3 films’ opening day collections.

Shah Rukh Khan whose last 3 projects include Zero with an opening of 20.14 crores, Jab Harry Met Sejal – 15.25 crores and Raees – 20.42 crores, seem to have lost his form. While his fans are still eagerly waiting for him to recreate his magic at the theatre screens, the Day 1 total of these movies come up to only 55.81 crores.

Talking about our Dabangg, Salman Khan, he has an impressive 34.10 crores in his kitty from Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). His other two, Race 3 which failed at the box office, still managed to rake in 29.17 crores on its opening day and Tubelight (2017) earned 21.15 crores. The total of these three add up to a whopping 84.42 crores.

Meanwhile, Aamir Khan in terms of his last 3, has Thugs Of Hindostan that became the highest opening movie of all time with 50.75 crores, Dangal with 29.78 crores and Secret Superstar with only 4.80 crores, still manages to top the list with a grand total of 85.33 crores.

Ranveer Singh has 44.72 crores in the box from his last 2 (Simmba & Padmaavat). With the early trends of Gully Boy predicting the movie to garner in between 15-20 crores, it will take his total between the range of 59.72 crores to 64.72 crores. This means Singh is all set to surpass Shah Rukh and that is inevitable! On the other hand, he still lies way behind Salman and Aamir.

Albeit, this Gully Boy is at the peak of his career and it wouldn’t be long that he crosses these records with his upcoming projects.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!