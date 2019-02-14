Gully Boy Video Review: Ranveer Singh Turns Your Theatre Into A Concert!

Now that Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama Gully Boy has finally hit the theatres, the buzz is high all amongst the moviegoers and fans are chanting Apna Time Aayega all around the streets! Starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhanth Chaturvedi amongst others, the movie is inspired by the lives of Mumbai based rappers Divine & Naezy. If y’all are thinking what’s so unique about it that the critics are all praises? Let’s find out.

The movie based in Dharavi delves deep into celebrating the streets of Mumbai and showcases the struggle of an aspiring rapper from the scratch – how it all started and how he made his way through it. Ranveer as the lead Murad Shaikh delivers his career-best performance along with making a debut, singing some hardcore raps in the movie. For the unknowns, he’s sung as many as 7 raps.

On the other hand, another actor who shined bright amongst the crowd was Inside Edge actor Siddhanth Chaturvedi who won high respect with his tremendous acting abilities. The movie also saw Vijay Raaz playing the role of Murad’s brutal father, Sheeba Chadha as Safina (Alia’s) mother & Vijay Varma as Murad’s close friend.

For the insider information about Zoya’s direction, Vijay Maurya’s dialogues and performances of the actors, watch out honest movie review to know it all.

Check out the video here:

Gully Boy backed by Excel Entertainment hit the theatre screens today. If you’ve watched the movie, share your views with us in the comment section of the video!

