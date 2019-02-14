Gully Boy Box Office Predictions: Day 1 Collections Of This Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Starrer On Hype Meter

After a gap of three weeks, a major film is releasing at the Box Office. Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi was the last big film and now Gully Boy is releasing this Thursday.

The film is seeing an early release due to Valentine’s Day, even though the Zoya Akhtar directed film isn’t one of those quintessential romantic entertainers. Still, due to Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in there, youth would be enticed for sure.

Zoya has earlier directed hardcore multiplex films and seen success too with Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakne Do doing well, though not quite emerging as hits. Now it is expected that Gully Boy could turn out to be bigger since the film has a massy setting, though again seemingly narrated in a classy way. This mix of presentation could well turn out to be beneficial for the film which has seen good hype and buzz building around it enroute release.

The film is expected to open around the 15 crore mark, and that would be quite good actually since it has a slightly niche feel to it and also belongs to an offbeat genre. A film on rap music, and that too set in Mumbai, needs to be really special in order to cater to an all-India audience and it has to be seen how has Zoya Akhtar put it all together.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!