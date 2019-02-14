Apart from the powerful performances, Kangana Ranaut is always in the news due to her bold and controversial remarks. Amidst the appreciation and decent box office collection Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi is garnering, the flamboyant actress slammed Bollywood celebrities for not supporting her work and also took a dig at Alia Bhatt by terming her as Karan Johar’s puppet. Reacting to the remarks, Gully Boy director has shared her thoughts.

Talking about Kangana’s remarks on Bollywood celebrities, Zoya Akhtar stated that ‘the industry has always appreciated the work done by the actress, so doesn’t understand why the accusations are being made.’

The director was speaking during her promotional spree of Gully Boy, on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want.

Actress-turned-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut, who is currently riding high on critical acclaim of latest release Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, says the Hindi film industry has called for trouble by ganging up against her.

Kangana in an interview earlier had criticised celebrities for not turning up for the screening of Manikarnika…, but contacting her for the screenings of their films.

“Earlier, I used to stand up against sexism, pay disparity and nepotism in Bollywood but now, I will expose everybody. One thing is for sure that they have called for trouble by ganging up against me,” she said.

Asked if her Manikarnika… would have got more benefit if her colleagues from Bollywood would have promoted the film, Kangana said: “I don’t think promotions of my film by other actors will benefit my film. I have already won three national awards and at the age of 31, I have become a filmmaker so who are they to promote me? If they get successful in promoting themselves then, it will be a huge thing for them.”

