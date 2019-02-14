Fans Plea Shraddha Kapoor Aka Stree To Come On 14th February!

Ahead of Valentine’s day twitteratis took to social media sharing a video where they ask Shraddha Kapoor aka Stree to come on Valentine’s day.

Keeping in sync with the films iconic dialogue, fans across the nation have gone ahead to make a video which says ‘O Stree 14th February Ko Ana’.

Lets’ take a look at what twitteratis has to say:

Hey @ShraddhaKapoor we really can't wait to meet you! 💕🤗pic.twitter.com/rkgPNskk5N — Shraddha Wellwishers (@TheShraddhaKFC) February 12, 2019

O Stree !4th February ko Ana @ShraddhaKapoor Can't wait to meet You shraddu ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/VTOyMumBRa — Shraddha Kapoor Official Fan Page (@shraddhak_offc) February 12, 2019

Such kind of fan frenzy has generated further curiosity amongst the masses looking forward to actually see if Shraddha responds them.

The simple yet graceful look of Stree has struck a chord with the audience so much so that young girls are recreating and copying her look from the film.

The actress is on a shooting spree and is leaving no stone unturned to ace her characters for all her films. In fact, the actress trains for 1.5 hours every day without any break and is doing dance rehearsals for 3 hours and to learning the new language for Saaho.

The makers of Street Dancer 3D recently released the poster featuring Shraddha Kapoor and the actress is raising the temperature looks super hot and stylish.

On the work front, after the success of Stree, Shraddha will be seen essaying varied characters in her upcoming films Saaho, Chhicchore, Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3.

