Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): With 300 Crores, It Is All Set To Surpass Hindi Medium!

Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office (Worldwide): It continues to dominate the ticket windows in its fifth week. Not only in India, but the Vicky Kaushal starrer has emerged as a huge blockbuster globally. After the end of 34 days theatrical run, the movie has touched the 300 crore mark worldwide.

In its fifth week, Uri: The Surgical Strike has earned 1.57 crores taking its domestic collection to 217.80 crores nett and 257 crores gross, while in overseas, it has collected 43 crores gross till now. The movie now stands at the grand total of 300 crores gross worldwide.

With such a huge total, the action-thriller is all set to surpass Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium (304.57 crores gross) in coming 2-3 days.

Directed by debutant Aditya Dhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike is based on the true events of military attack by the Indian army on suspected Pakistani militants. It features Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina in key roles.

Upon its release, the movie met with rave reviews and highly positive feedbacks from cine-goers.

With Uri: The Surgical Strike proving to be a huge money spinner, actress Yami Gautam, who plays an intelligence officer in the film, believes monetary success gives recognition but the long-time impact boils down to the content.

“I feel both good content and great box office go hand in hand. Of course if the film you are a part of becomes a success by its numbers, then you are given a certain amount of recognition. But I feel it all transpires what the film was about and what kind of content it represents,” Yami said in a statement to IANS.

