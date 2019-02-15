Gully Boy Box Office Day 2 Advance Booking Report: Countrywide – Ek Number!

After what is being said, as a monumental day 1, Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt’s Gully Boy is continuing its journey at the box office with a similar trend. The advance for the booking looks like a clear winner on day 2. Let’s go through some of the major territories to get an idea on what’s happening on day 2.

Mumbai

Mumbai is literally on fire! The day 2 advance bookings are looking amazing as of now. Many shows are filling fast, rest which are greens are also on the verge of filling fast. Mumbai circuit has performed very well for the film on its first day and it’s expected to do the same for today.

Delhi

Delhi is on another level. It has shows going houseful and many of them are filling fast. Surprisingly, the single screen theatres are doing extremely good. Given the topic of the film, trade pundits were skeptical about the connect of the film with the masses.

Bengaluru

Though with the limited shows, the movie is on a riot in Bengaluru. Apart from 20-25% shows, the rest are either fast filling or houseful. This is an amazing thing for the film given the consistency it’s having throughout the country.

Hyderabad

Same as Bengaluru, the shows are limited but, yet again, they are going full houses. The emotional connect is striking all the right chords with the audience.

Pune

Pune – the king of spot bookings is also amassing a great number of pre-bookings for Gully Boy. Most places has the evening shows already filling fast and it won’t be long before they starting turning to sell out.

