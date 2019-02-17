Gully Boy Box Office Day 3 Collections: Does Very Well On Saturday, Set To Be A Success Story

Gully Boy Box Office Day 3 Collections: Gully Boy is enjoying a swinging ride at the Box Office. After taking a dip on Friday, the film went up again on Saturday. 19 crore* more came for the film which is very good improvement over 13.10 crore that were collected on Friday.

This pretty much indicates that the film is in for a Superhit run. For now though all eyes are on numbers that come in today. While they would definitely be far ahead of Thursday collections of 19.40 crore, it has to be seen how much bigger than that can the Zoya Akhar directed film go today.

The film has collected 51.50 crore* so far and with this the Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechelin starrer has enjoyed the best first three days of 2019. Before this the record was held by Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi which had collected 42.55 crore in its opening weekend. That film had a Republic Day advantage whereas Gully Boy has enjoyed Valentine’s Day.

With the four day extended weekend promising to be in the vicinity of 75 crore, Gully Boy is set to be yet another success story this season.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

