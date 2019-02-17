Gully Boy Box Office: Surpasses This Film In Ranveer Singh’s List Of Highest Grossing Films Of All Time!

Gully Boy Box Office: Post the success of Simmba, Ranveer Singh is on a roll it seems! His latest release Gully Boy is doing extremely well at the box office and the audiences are loving his rapper avatar. Apart from positive reviews from the critics, the good word of mouth is doing the talk!

Till date, the film has collected 51.15 crores at the box office and Sunday is yet to arrive. It started on a very high note by raking in 19.40 crores on the opening day.

With this total, it has now successfully surpassed Ranveer’s Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (37.00 crores) in his list. Next in the row is Befikre (60.00 crores) which will be crossed today. Gully Boy currently stands at the 8th position in the list. Soon it will be on the 5th position since his films Gunday (76.55 crores) and Dil Dhadakne Do (76.88 crores) will be left behind by the end of weekend.

Showcasing the life of an underground rapper off streets, Gully Boy presents an emotional journey of a rapper from the slums of Dharavi.

