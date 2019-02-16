Gully Boy Box Office: Ranveer Singh, who is enjoying the success of his masala entertainer Simmba, has another reason to rejoice! His latest release Gully Boy which released on 14th February, 2019, is getting an overwhelming response from the audiences. Be it Khilji, Simmba or now Murad; this man never fails to charm us with his spectacular performances!

His film which also stars Alia Bhatt, currently stands at the grand total of 32.50 crores at the box office. It started on an excellent note by raking in 19.40 crores on its first day. The second day saw a routine drop but the weekend will surely compensate for it.

With these numbers, Gully Boy has left Ranveer’s two films behind in his list of highest grossing films of all time. His two films – Lootera (30.50 crores) and Kill Dil (31.15 crores) have been successfully surpassed by Gully Boy. The next target in the list is Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl (37.00 crores) which will be crossed today.

With this, one thing is clear that Ranveer Singh is definitely on a roll!

