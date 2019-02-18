Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy was a starry affair which has been critically acclaimed and is receiving a great response at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt in lead, the movie also features Vijay Raaz, Vijay Varma, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin and Sheeba Chadha in pivotal roles.

While the movie was a compilation of a great supporting cast, who was your favourite amongst the lot? Check out the nominees below:

Siddhant Chaturvedi as MC Sher:

Although unknown to many, we’ve previously seen Siddhant showing us his acting abilities in Tv series Inside Edge. Well appreciated for his performance in the former, he has now made a debut in Bollywood with his badass character MC Sher. The actor has managed to pull off a great show, making it look like his kind of genre with his effortless performance.

Sheeba Chadha as Hamida:

Sheeba Chaddha played the role of Hamida (Alia’s mother). Her character enjoyed getting one of the best dialogues with some amazing one liners that will tickle your funny bone right at place. Moreover, the actress just like in her last, Badhaai Ho, was perfect with her portrayal. She is one under-rated actor who deserves so much more!

Kalki Koechlin as Sky:

Kalki with many of her movies in the past has shown us how outspoken and fierce she can get with her portrayal. This is just another of that kind added to her kitty and she’s well justified it.

Vijay Raaz as Aftab Shakir Ahmed:

Vijay Raaz as Murad’s father has shown his versatility, with the portrayal of a brutal father and a kind hearted one on the other hand. With his highly appreciable work, he goes onto make you hate him in certain scenes and brings in the emotional side when required.

Vijay Varma as Moeen Arif

Vijay Varma has added himself to the list of one of those famous lead’s best friend with his role of Moeen Arif in Gully Boy. His character showcases a brutal side of the society that is usually neglected and he’s managed to give the required impact for the same.

Amruta Subhash as Razia Ahmed

Amruta Subhash’s depiction of a victim of domestic violence is as real as it can get. She manages to arouse your emotional quotient with her genuine and innocent work and she deserves full credits for it!

Vote Below!

