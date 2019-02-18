Navjot Singh Sidhu To Make A Comeback On The Kapil Sharma Show?

After Navjot Singh Sidhu’s comments of Pulwama attack, there has been news regarding the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show sacking him from the reality show. Sony Entertainment Television put up a social media post on Sunday, welcoming Archana to the show, amidst a buzz that she has replaced Sidhu, who guffaws through the show.

Sidhu was sacked from the comedy show following his remarks that “nations cannot be held responsible for the dastardly acts of terrorists” and that the dialogue with Islamabad should continue. His views drew a lot of criticism.

A source in the know of developments of the show said there were other reasons for Sidhu’s ouster as well, but his comments over Pulwama were “surely one of them”. As many as 49 CRPF troopers lost their lives in the Pulwama terror attack in which their convoy was attacked. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed claimed responsibility for it.

A report in Hindustan Times, mentions Sidhu’s statement which read, “I had to attend Vidhan Sabha’s session due to which I couldn’t go for the shoots of The Kapil Sharma Show and they got somebody else in my replacement for two episodes. I have no intimation about my termination from the channel. If it is regarding my statement, I will stick to what I have been saying yesterday, today and ever tomorrow.”

Does this man Navjot Singh Sidhu is still a part of The Kapil Sharma Show? Only time can clarify things and as of now, Archana Puran Singh has shot a couple of episodes of the show.

