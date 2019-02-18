Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 Couple Sunny Singh & Sonnalli Seygall Reunite For The Love Of Their Mothers!

Mother’s Day is several months away, but actors Sunny Singh and Sonnalli Seygall cannot stop chanting this new slogan- Jai Mummy Di! Their upcoming movie Jai Mummy Di hails mothers and has Supriya Pathak and Poonam Dhillon play their respective on-screen mothers.

Sunny and Sonnalli, the mismatched lovers of Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 have reunited in Jai Mummy Di as devoted love-birds.

Directed by debutant Navjot Gulati, Jai Mummy Di is a light- hearted family comedy. While countless movies exhibit mothers in tow, this one shows mummy’s in row. The dynamics between both mothers is the backdrop of the film. How Sunny and Sonnalli’s characters deal with their mommy- issues and the resulting aftermaths leads to a whirlwind of hysteria.

Luv Ranjan, says, “Jai Mummy Di is a witty and relatable family comedy. Films like our very own Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and even Badhaai Ho that released last year have proven that there is a big audience for stories which weave in family dynamics interestingly.”

Bhushan Kumar says, “Today’s audience want to see cinema which is entertaining, interesting and relatable. We have seen this change with the humungous response such films received last year. Jai Mummy Di is for yours, mine and every other family you see around you.”

Jai Mummy Di presented by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg will release on 12th July, 2019.

