SHOCKING: Kamal Haasan Refers Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir As ‘Azad Kashmir’

Kamal Haasan, who last year launched his political party, Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) has commented on the recent unfortunate Pulwama attacks. In the attack, we lost the lives of 40 CRPF soldiers and since then the country is in a mourning state.

Haasan, is also be said to likely contest the general elections in 2019. He, recently at an event questioned the Indian government over its resistance of holding a referendum/plebiscite in Kashmir.

Actor turned Neta Kamal Hassan has ridiculed Kashmir solution asked why India is not holding plebiscite in Kashmir. He also called Pak occupied Kashmir – as ‘Azaad Kashmir’ | @Ahmedshabbir20 with details #KamalPlebisciteCall pic.twitter.com/nuuSRgOtXp — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) February 18, 2019

He says, “Why isn’t the Indian government holding a referendum in Kashmir? Who is it they are afraid of? If leaders of both countries (India and Pakistan) behave properly, then there will be no reason for the death of our soldiers, the line of control will be under control.”

In his comments, he also referred the Kashmir across the border, Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as ‘Azad Kashmir’. He adds, “The government should talk to the people of Kashmir and determine their views by holding a plebiscite. Do they want to divide all the nations? Why do not you ask them again? Will not they do that? Now, this (Kashmir) belongs to India, the same situation remains across the border. In ‘Azad Kashmir’, people are using pictures of jihadis in trains to depict them as heroes, it is not a good thing,”

He also commented on soldiers laying down their lives for the country, he says “Why are our soldiers losing their lives in Kashmir? I feel regret when people say that soldiers are going to Kashmir to lay down their lives. The army itself is an old fashioned thing. Similar to how we decided that we will not kill each other for food, likewise a time will come when we will stop fighting. Has not the civil society learnt that in the past 10 years? Stop fighting with Pakistan. The soldiers who are protecting us should not die.”

