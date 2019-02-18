Gully Boy Box Office Day 4: Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama Gully Boy continued the domination over its extended weekend at the box office. The fourth day i.e. Sunday saw the highest single day collections coming in for this Ranveer Singh starrer. With its extended weekend collections, it has entered into the top 3 movies (4-day collection) of Ranveer Singh.

Gully Boy jumped on Sunday by collecting 21 crores* compared to Thursday’s 19.40 crores and made a total of 72.15 crores*. With 72.15 crores* it has surpassed 4-day collections of biggies like Bajirao Mastani and Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela.

Here are the top 4-day earners of Ranveer Singh:

Padmaavat

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmaavat was backed by strong performances by Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. After taking a splendid start of 24 crores (including paid previews), it posted a staggering 114 crores in its 4-day extended weekend.

Simmba

Simmba fell short of mere 4 crores to hit the century in its first 4 days. This Ranveer Singh starrer surprised with its 21.24 crores of day 4 i.e. Monday, which was higher than opening day’s 20.72 crores. It was hugely benefitted due to New Year’s Eve on Monday and made 96.35 crores in 4 days.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

The Indian adaptation of William Shakespeare Romeo and Juliet, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was a money spinner at the box office. Starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, the movie collected 61.20 crores in 4 days.

Bajirao Mastani

Despite stiff competition from Shah Rukh Khan’s Dilwale, Bajirao Mastani maintained a strong and steady hold. After a decent start of over 12 crores, it posted a total of 57.02 crores in 4 days.

Gunday

Gunday exceeded the expectations by collecting over 15 crores on opening but dipped in coming days due to mixed word-of-mouth. It made 48.20 crores in 4 days.

Now with 72.15 crores*, the latest box office sensation, Gully Boy is the new entrant into the list and that too at the third position, thus surpassing Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and eliminating Gunday from top 5.

