Gully Boy: Ranveer Singh – Alia Bhatt’s Tale To Now Be Told In Telugu?

With its superlative content, Gully Boy is the latest addition in the streak of amazingly made Bollywood movies. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the musical drama is being applauded for its novel concept and brilliant performances of the cast. Now as per the reports flowing in, the Zoya Akhtar directorial is all set for a remake down the south.

It is learned that producer and distributor Allu Arvind is keen for a Telegu remake of Gully Boy. The name of Sai Dharam Tej is doing the rounds for the character of Murad played by Ranveer Singh. While the official news might come out very soon, being considered for a remake is indeed a big achievement for the movie and its team.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy depicts the journey of a street rapper in Dharavi slums of Mumbai and is loosely inspired from the lives of the rappers, DIVINE and Naezy. It features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Raaz in key roles.

Rappers DIVINE and Naezy have come up with a new track “NY se Mumbai“, featuring US hip-hop star Nas, who is known for songs like “One mic” and “Nas is like“.

The global collaboration also features producer iLL Wayno, and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh.

“Nas is my idol, I’ve looked up to him all my life. When I first heard his album ‘Illmatic’, it gave me the chills, I was inspired to tell my story. I saw him perform in Dubai recently” Divine said in a statement.

He added: “I was shook and inspired all over again. I cannot digest that I’m on the same beat as him. Big shoutout to everyone that made this happen. And Naezy is back.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!