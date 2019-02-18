Apart from the journey of an aspiring rapper, Gully Boy is being applauded for the chemistry between Ranveer Singh’s Murad and Siddhant Chaturvedi’s MC Sher. The bromance of Ranveer-Siddhant also goes down as one of the best ones from Bollywood of recent times.

Let’s recall some best bromantic duo of recent times:

Munna – Circuit

Munna-Circuit played by Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi in the Munna Bhai series is amongst the iconic duos of Bollywood. Be it a punishment in jail, faking as a doctor or taking a route of Gandhigiri, Circuit supported Munna at each step of his life. Apart from providing a dose of laughter, Munna-circuit conveyed some important life lessons.

Prem – Bhaskar

David Dhawan’s Partner provided a much-needed comeback for Govinda. Also, featuring Bollywood beauties like Katrina Kaif and Lara Dutta, the movie became highly popular for the antics of Bhaskar (Govinda) and his love guru Prem (Salman). Despite being lout towards Bhaskar for most of the times, Prem helps him in marrying his lady love.

Om – Pappu

While the chemistry between debutante Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan stole the hearts of the masses, the friendship between Om (Shah Rukh Khan) and Pappu (Shreyas Talpade) stood apart in Om Shanti Om. Both being junior artists, Pappu encourages Om to pursue a dream of becoming a big movie star.

Uday – Majnu

Gangster Uday Shetty and Majnu Shetty in Welcome series, played by veteran Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor, are amongst the cult comical duos. Directed by Anees Bazmee, Welcome and Welcome Back are mostly remembered for the quirky pair of Uday-Majnu, who despite chaffing about each other, are grateful towards each other.

Sonu – Titu

Last year’s surprise hit, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, reprised the bromance of Bollywood. Sonu (Kartik Aaryan) is a brother-from-another-mother, who is always there as a support system for gullible and innocent Titu (Sunny Singh).

Kamli – Sanju

Although a biopic, the character of Kamli was a fictitious one in the movie. The bond of Sanju (Ranbir Kapoor) and Kamli made us cry. Kamli is the one who understands Sanju to the core and supports him through the hardships like drug-addiction. Remembering the “Tiger hai tu, roar” scene still gives the goosebumps and make us realize the importance of such a friend in our life.

Mc Sher – Murad

The new duo of MC Sher (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Murad (Ranveer Singh) just slayed it in the Gully Boy. MC Sher is the friend-cum-mentor who acts as the morale booster for underdog Murad and introduces him to the world of street rapping. Apart from the hard-hitting raps and rawness, it’s the jodi of MC Sher-Muraad, which is one of the biggest takeaways from the movie.

What do you think? Which one is the best duo to come out from the Bollywood in the recent times?

