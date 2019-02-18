Gully Boy Box Office Day 5 Early Occupancy: BEATING The Monday Blues!

Gully Boy Box Office Day 5 Early Occupancy: Zoya Akhtar directorial starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is the talk if the town currently. The buzz of Gully Boy was really high right from its inception since it’s based on the lives of Naezy and Divine. Not only the film received an overwhelming response by the critics but it is also being loved by the audiences as well.

Even at the box office, the film has literally set the screens on fire and converted the theatres into a concert! The songs, rap battle and storyline have connected well with the audiences.

Speaking about the morning occupancy of day 5, Gully Boy has faced the Monday Blues at certain centres. On Saturday, it recorded the same as its day 1 which was 40-45%. But Day 5 is rocking as the occupancy is in the range of 20-25% in theatres. It’s the routine drop, but still, things look good for the film till now. All will depend on the evening shows, which as of now seems to be going in favour of the film.

Starring Ranveer Singh as the street rapper, Gully Boy stars Alia Bhatt as his love interest bringing to the screen the fresh chemistry of the duo. The film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin in pivotal roles.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Gully Boy is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment in association with Tiger Baby and hit the screens on 14th February 2019.

