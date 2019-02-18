Pulwama Attack: Here’s How Much Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan & Other Celebs Have Contributed

The worst ever terror attack, Pulwama Attack, which took lives of our 49 braved martyrs has put an adverse effect on the entire country. While there are efforts that citizens along with the government have been putting from their sides, here’s how the celebrities starting from Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, to Bhumi Pednekar amongst others have contributed from their end.

Starting with Akshay Kumar who’s every now and then put in his bit to create awareness about several social issues through his films like PadMan, Toilet – Ek Prem Katha amongst others, has come out in support by donating a sum of 5 crores to the families of CRPF jawans.

Our Being Human owner, Salman Khan, who’s known for his noble acts in the society through various contributions that he’s made in the past, has made a contribution to BharatKeVeer fund but with an amount that he didn’t wish to disclose. Albeit, we respect the efforts made by him.

Ronnie Screwvala, the producer of Uri: The Surgical Strike, has pledged to make a donation of crore in support.

Both Badshah & Diljit Dosanjh has also helped with compensation of 3 lacs each in support of the martyrs’ families.

Moreover, Ajay Devgn announced in the morning that owing to the attacks, he along with the team have decided to cancel the release of the movie in Pakistan. Also, the team has made a contribution of 50 lacs.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar, Kriti Sanon & Taapsee Pannu have also made donations of unknown amounts in the BharatKeVeer fund.

Bollywood’s Big B, Amitabh Bachchan has also contributed a sum of 5 lacs to every family of the 40 CRPF jawans who lost their lives in the attack.

The terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir was carried as a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber on February 14 rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district.

