Koimoi’s Audience Poll 2018: Janhvi Kapoor To Sara Ali Khan; Vote For Your Favourite Debutante

Koimoi’s Audience Poll 2018: In 2018, apart from the fresh concepts, Bollywood has also seen some fresh faces coming in. With the change in the context of the movies, many ladies are scoring high with their acting skills and not just present for the sake of so-called glamour quotient. Starting from Zoya Hussain to Sara Ali Khan, about 5 debutantes grace the 70mm screen with their first Bollywood appearance.

Let’s take a look at the young talent that made their big Bollywood debut (Female) in 2018:

Zoya Hussain – Mukkabaaz

Zoya Hussain started off the Bollywood journey on a right note. Even though Mukkabaaz didn’t fare well at the box office, Anurag Kashyap gifted the talented performer. Zoya portrayed a mute girl Sunaina but expressed brilliantly through her limpid and gleamed eyes.

Janhvi Kapoor – Dhadak

Apart from her radiance and beauty in Dhadak, newcomer Janhvi Kapoor delivered a noteworthy act as a strong-willed and boisterous Parthavi.

Banita Sandhu – October

The 21-year-old debutante, Banita Sandhu delivered an outstanding performance in October, with a challenging role. Without uttering a word, the actress managed to impress with her emotions.

Mrunal Thakur – Love Sonia

As mentioned in a review, Mrunal Thakur’s act will go down in the list of amazing debuts in the history in Indian cinema. She played a strong and vulnerable Sonia with sheer brilliance.

Sara Ali Khan – Kedarnath

Replica of her mother Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan, achieved a huge fan base with her sterling performance as Mukku. With her charm and confidence, Sara owned the character of desi-girl.

Tripti Dimri – Laila Majnu

Tripti Dimri surprised with her spectrum of emotions as Laila. She looked beautiful and innocent right through the movie. It could also be said that there wouldn’t been a better choice for the role of Laila than Tripti.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!