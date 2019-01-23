Actor Akshay Kumar on Wednesday started shooting with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan for their upcoming film Good News.

Amidst the ongoing 10-year-challenge on social media, Akshay took to Instagram and posted his throwback and current photographs with Kareena.

“2009 to 2019, the good news is that not much has changed, or so we hope. First day of the shoot it is, do send in your best wishes. #10YearChallenge,” he wrote.

Akshay and Kareena are reuniting on the big screen after four years. They last co-starred in Gabbar is Back.

They had also featured together in films like Ajnabee, Kambakkht Ishq, Tashan, Aitraaz and Bewafaa.

In Good News, Akshay and Kareena are playing a married couple, who is trying for a baby. The film also stars actors Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani.

Directed by Raj Mehta, Good News is co-produced by Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It will release on September 6.

