Good News: Akshay Kumar & Kareena Kapoor Khan Starrer Gets Postponed!

Karan Johar’s Good News is now arriving on a new release date. The movie features Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani in lead roles. Good News narrates the story of a couple, trying for a baby.

The posters were out months ago, with a scheduled release date of 19th July 2019. But as per the latest tweet from filmmaker Karan Johar, who is co-producing Good News, the movie has got a new release date.

Karan tweeted, “#GOODNEWS releases on the 6th of September, 2019!!! AKSHAY KAREENA DILJIT KIARA!!! Directed by RAJ

MEHTA!!”

Good News brings back the pair of Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan together, after 4 years since Gabbar Is Back and also marks the second collaboration between Diljit and Kareena after Udta Punjab.

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who is reuniting with Kareena Kapoor Khan after starring with her in his maiden Bollywood outing Udta Punjab, says he is in awe of the actress whom he considers an “amazing” human being.

“Kareena ma’am is an amazing human being. This is my second time working with her. My debut film in Bollywood was with her and I am still in awe of her,” he said.

