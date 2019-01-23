We’ve recently heard a couple of reports – starting from Kareena Kapoor Khan being approached by Congress for 2019 Lok Sabha Elections from Bhopal to Madhuri Dixit Nene who was proposed to represent BJP from Pune. Now we hear that our Dabbang Salman Khan has been the new addition to the Congress list from Indore.

Salman Khan was born and brought up in Indore, and has a soft corner for the place. In a report by News 18, a local leader of Congress, Rakesh Yadav stated that the party is seriously considering Salman’s name for Indore constituency, and that’s because they believe that it’s going to benefit the youth of the city in terms of Bollywood Industry. Now only time will tell if Salman is actually approached and will go forward to make a debut in Politics?

Meanwhile, earlier the spokesperson of Madhuri Dixit Nene had rubbished the reports and said that the actress had no intentions of joining politics. Also, Kareena went onto clear the air by saying that hasn’t been approached by anyone and isn’t even looking forward to it, as her primary focus remains to be movies.

On the work front, Salman Khan is currently working on Bharat which is slated for release on 5th June 2019.

The film re-unites Salman, Zafar and actress Katrina Kaif after the 2017 blockbuster Tiger Zinda Hai.

Bharat is an official adaptation of a 2014 South Korean film Ode To My Father. It is produced by Atul Agnihotri’s Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The film also stars Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Tabu and Nora Fatehi, among others. It is slated for an Eid release in 2019.

