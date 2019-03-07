Akshay Kumar’s Kesari VS Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan & Ajay Devgn: March At The Box Office!

Akshay Kumar is in the top form with back-to-back successes at the box office and with upcoming Kesari, it looks like the actor to maintain his winning streak. The trailer and song released few days ago, garnered a huge response and positive feedback across the social media platforms, adding to its pre-release hype. Though looking a sure shot winner, the movie has to surpass Ajay Devgn’s Raid, Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2, to emerge highest grosser of March, a month known for just a few big hits.

Speaking about the pre-release buzz, Kesari is looking a grand affair with Dharma Productions backing the project. Also, the trailer released two weeks ago received more than 34 million views and 1 million likes. It depicts the story of Battle Of Saragarhi in which 21 Jat Sikh soldiers fought against 10,000 Afghans. As the story is unknown to many, it has made the movie buffs curious to catch it on the big screen.

As March is known as one of the dry months for the box office with just a few big successes in the past, it will be interesting to see if the star manages to deliver the biggest hit of the month with Kesari.

Speaking about March releases, let’s take a look at the highest grosser of the month in recent times:

Baaghi 2

Tiger Shroff delivered a mighty success last year with Baaghi 2. After a surprising opening day figures, the movie remained rock-steady at the box office given positive word-of-mouth amongst masses. Boasted of chart buster music and masala elements, Baaghi 2 collected 165 crores in its lifetime run.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania proved to be another big hit in Varun Dhawan’s career with its mighty total. Being a sequel to successful Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and marking the reunion of Varun and Alia Bhatt, the movie was touted to be a commercial success but minted more than expected. At the end of the theatrical end, Badrinath Ki Dulhania amassed a total of 116.60 crores.

Raid

This Ajay Devgn-Saurabh Shukla starrer was low on buzz given its niche appeal and despite an ordinary start, it grew strength-to-strength at the box office. Raid in its lifetime run collected 101.54 crore.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari is slated to release on 21st March 2019.

With strong pre-release buzz working its way, what do you think, will Kesari topple Baaghi 2, Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Raid, to become highest grosser of March?

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!