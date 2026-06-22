Karuppu, starring Suriya, RJ Balaji, and Trisha Krishnan, had a blockbuster run at the overseas box office and now, after spending over a month in theaters, it has wrapped up. After a solid start, the biggie maintained its stronghold by consistently attracting footfall, raking in big numbers. In the meantime, it emerged as Suriya’s highest-grossing film internationally by a big margin. Keep reading for a closing collection report!

How much did Karuppu earn at the overseas box office?

The Tamil fantasy action drama opened at a good 11 crore in the overseas market. With favorable word-of-mouth, the film kept churning out solid numbers for weeks. Eventually, it concluded its glorious run at a solid 81.15 crore gross at the overseas box office. With this, it has ended its run as Kollywood’s highest-grossing film internationally in 2026.

Overseas, the biggest contribution to Karuppu has come from Malaysia, where it grossed a solid 25.2 crore ($2.66 million). It was followed by the Middle East region, where it did business of 16.29 crore+ ($1.72 million+). North America (USA and Canada) is the third-biggest contributor, with 13.26 crore ($1.4 million). The UK-Europe territory contributed 11.84 crore+ ($1.25 million+).

Concludes as Suriya’s highest-grossing film overseas

With 81.15 crore gross, Karuppu wrapped up its run as Suriya’s highest-grossing film at the overseas box office. It surpassed 24 (31.8 crore) with ease, grabbing the top spot. If a comparison is made, the fantasy action drama earned 155.18% more than 24, which is simply amazing. With such numbers, the film has emerged as a blockbuster success for the Kollywood star internationally. It’ll be interesting to see how his next, Vishwanath and Sons, fares in the overseas market.

More about the film

Directed by RJ Balaji, the fantasy action drama was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore. It was produced by SR Prabhu and SR Prakash Babu under the banner of Dream Warrior Pictures. It was theatrically released on May 15. It is now streaming online on Amazon Prime Video in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

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