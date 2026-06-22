Ghabadkund, starring Sandeep Pathak, Devdatta Nage, Shashank Shende, Prajakta Hanamghar, and others, concluded its opening weekend on a solid note. Once again, amid a pool of Bollywood films, the Marathi film managed to grab the attention. After Super Duperr, Raja Shivaji, Deool Band 2, and Tumbadchi Manjula, the latest adventure-suspense thriller is on track to emerge successful at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

How much did Ghabadkund earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

The Marathi adventure-suspense thriller earned 42 lakh on the first Friday (day 1). On Saturday, day 2, it jumped by a huge 80.95% and scored 76 lakh. On Sunday, day 3, it registered a 64.47% jump, amassing 1.25 crore. Overall, it wrapped up its 3-day opening weekend at 2.43 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 2.86 crore gross.

Take a look at the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 42 lakh

Day 2 – 76 lakh

Day 3 – 1.25 crore

Total – 2.43 crore

Budget and recovery

While there’s no official word about the budget, the reported cost of Ghabadkund is 6 crore. Against this reported budget, the film has earned 2.43 crore net, thus recovering 40.5% of the total cost. Making such a recovery in the first weekend is impressive, and since word of mouth has been favorable so far, the film is all set to emerge as a clean success in the first week and during the second weekend by recovering the entire budget through Indian box office earnings.

Box office summary:

Budget – 6 crore

India net collection – 2.43 crore

Recovery – 40.5%

Deficit – 3.57 crore

Deficit% – 59.5%

More about the film

Ghabadkund is directed by Pritam SK Patil and is produced by Rasik Kadam. The film also stars Ahemad Deshmukh, Kushal Badrike, Pravin Dalimbkar, Vaishnavi Kalyankar, Arohi Bhoir, Sahil Annaldewar, and Smita Paygude Anjute. Currently, it is enjoying a rating of 8.7 out of 10 on BookMyShow, with 1.6K+ votes. It released in theaters on June 19.

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