Mimoh Chakraborty-led Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past is already a clean success at the Indian box office, but is now heading for lower-than-expected collections. Given how the film surprised us in the opening week, it was expected to attract good footfall in the second week as well. However, it remained flat over the second weekend, scoring just over 1.5 crore between the second Friday and Sunday. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 10!

How much did Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past earn at the Indian box office in 10 days?

The Bollywood romantic horror thriller scored 55 lakh on the second Sunday, day 10. Compared to day 9’s 50 lakh, it displayed a jump of just 10%. Overall, it has earned an estimated 17.45 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 20.59 crore gross. Since the film has lost its momentum, it is heading for a lifetime collection of around 20 crore net or slightly higher.

Take a look at the week-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Week 1 – 15.9 crore

Day 8 – 50 lakh

Day 9 – 50 lakh

Day 10 – 55 lakh

Total – 17.45 crore

Suffers a brutal decline in the second weekend

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past earned 50 lakh on the second Friday, day 8. It was followed by 50 lakh on Saturday, day 9. As mentioned above, it added another 55 lakh on Sunday, day 10. In total, it scored only 1.55 crore during the second weekend. Compared to the opening weekend of 9.35 crore, the film dropped a huge 83.42%. The good thing is that the film has emerged as a success at the Indian box office, while the bad thing is that it will wrap up well below its predecessor (Haunted 3D), which earned 27 crore net in its lifetime run.

More about the film

Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past is directed by Vikram Bhatt and produced by Anand Pandit and Rakesh Juneja. It is co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Rahul V Dubey, Dilip S. Jaiswal, Sanjay Ramesh Singh, and Manish Bhushan Mishra. It also stars Praneet Bhatt and Hemant Pandey. The film was reportedly made on a budget of 15 crore.

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Check out the day-wise collection breakdown of Haunted 3D: Echoes Of The Past.

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