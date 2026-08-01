Korean Kanakaraju Trailer Review: Varun Tej’s Telugu-Korean Confusion Promises a Laugh Riot ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

It seems that Varun Tej finally has a blockbuster at his fingertips! At least that is what the trailer of his upcoming film, Korean Kanakaraju, hints at! The teaser of the film released a while back showed how Varun Tej plays a local Telugu boy who gets posses by a Korean ghost. The trailer offers a clearer glimpse of the film and what the audience can expect.

The trailer, which is almost 3 minutes long, opens with a pandit, surrounded by candles in place of the usual havan set up, reciting mantras. Presumably, everyone is convinced that Varun Tej’s character has been possessed by a ghost. The tantric ritual is seen as an attempt to help Varun Tej rid himself of the ghost in his body. But, we further see that the ghost is in no mood to leave our local boy Kanagaraju.

The trailer of Korean Kanagaraju gives us a glimpse of the havoc caused by this ghost that possesses Varun Tej’s character. There is fear in the town, and no one understands what he speaks once he is possessed. Many are unable to even recognise what language he is speaking, and some wonder if it’s Malayalam from South India.

But how is a local boy connected to South Korea? Is he a BTS fan or got way too engrossed in a K-Drama? Well, not really. The trailer shows how Kanaraju is smitten by a woman who works for the South Korean car company and has a colleague from the South Asian country. This is the only connection we see our protagonists have with Korea.

Varun Tej aces both roles as a local Telugu boy and a Korean gangster chief. We see him change his body language and facial expressions every time he gets possessed. The trailer promises a laugh riot with elements of horror and fantasy drama. Kanagaraju’s two worlds stand in contrast in colour. While the local Telugu avatar of his loves wearing loud colours, the Korean gangster avatar is more of dark colours and a sombre mood. This contrast helps with switching the film’s genre. But one thing’s promised: a laugh riot, especially with actor Satya’s one-liners.

Leading lady Ritika Nayak brings in the glam quotient and would be interesting to see what role she plays when Telugu and Korean cultures merge. Thaman S’s music also hits the right note, elevating several moments in the trailer.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, the film will be released in theatres on August 7. Varun Tej’s last film, Matka King, failed to impress at the box office. Now, all eyes are on Korean Kanakaraju and whether the actor can revive his box-office performance.

Watch the trailer here:

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