Korean Kanakaraju Teaser Review: Varun Tej’s Korean Link Adds Mystery to This Horror Comedy ( Photo Credit – Facebook)

Varun Tej is back! The actor whose last film, Matka, did not perform at the box office is now looking forward to a horror comedy drama. This genre has been known to strike a chord with audiences. But Varun Tej’s upcoming film also has an interesting international connect with a very local story.

Korean Kanagaraju teaser

As the film’s title suggests, it has a connection to Korea. The teaser gives us a glimpse at how the two worlds combine. It gives enough information to keep you hooked and wondering. The teaser begins with Varun Tej introducing himself as Kanakaraju, a native of Penugonda in Rayalaseema. However, when he begins to narrate his story, the on-screen visuals cut to a location in Korea. Kanakaraju is confused by this mismatch of his words and the visuals.

We are then introduced to the life of Kanakaraju, a lungi-wearing village rowdy. He spends his time fighting and drinking. His life takes a different direction when he encounters a dragon-shaped vase. Kanakaraju begins to display supernatural powers, especially as his eyes turn blue. One of his close associates realizes that the word Korea triggers him and causes him to teleport mentally into some other world.

The teaser’s ending hints at Kanakaraju’s connection to the Korean mafia and its chief. We then see Varun in a completely different avatar than Kanakaraju. He is more sophisticated, wears a suit, has an army of men around him, and walks with style.

Decoding the teaser

Korean Kanakaraju is quite an interesting tease. Unlike most recent horror comedies, this Telugu drama does not rely solely on Indian mythology and folklore. It goes beyond, infusing Korean culture with Telugu culture. This is an interesting blend on paper and makes one curious to see how the makers have executed it.

Notably, Varun Tej plays two distinct characters in the film. In the first half of the teaser, we see him play Kanakaraju, a local gangster and buffoon who makes you laugh with his thoughts and actions. On the contrary, his Korean avatar is more serious. It will be quite interesting to see him play two distinct characters in one film.

It is also a good time to explore Korean traditions through our films. The Korean wave in the country has intensified in recent years, with younger audiences enjoying its music and shows.

Earlier, the Tamil film Made In Korea saw a young Indian girl who aspired to live and earn in South Korea. While the film did not excel, it was an interesting starting point for showing a blend of the two cultures.

More about Korean Kanakaraju

Directed by Merlapaka Gandjhi, the film also stars Ritika Nayak and Satya. The music has been composed by the talented Thaman S. The film’s first song, Kamsahamnida, sung by Sid Sriram, has already been enjoyed by audiences. The song blends Indian aesthetics and uses Korean phrases.

The film will be released in theatres on August 7.

Watch the teaser here:

For more such trailer and teaser stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

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