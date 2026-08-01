Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 3 BMS Sales: Tom Holland Starrer Selling 11 Tickets Every Single Second

Spider-Man: Brand New Day India Box Office Day 3 BMS Sales: Tom Holland Starrer Hysterical On 1st Saturday! (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The box office phenomenon surrounding Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Brand New Day has transformed into absolute mass hysteria across Indian theaters! After delivering an earth-shattering opening and generating a staggering 111+ crore net over its first two days, the superhero film is witnessing a frenzy on its first Saturday!

Tom Holland Starrer Selling 11 Tickets Per Second In India

According to real-time tracking data from BookMyShow, the Tom Holland-starrer is witnessing historic ticket sales on BMS in India, selling an unbelievable average of 11 tickets every single second nationwide!

Spider-Man Brand New Day India Box Office Day 3 BMS Sales

The hourly pace of Spider-Man: Brand New Day on BookMyShow in India reflects an explosive surge, recording a massive leap over Friday’s numbers. On Friday from 2 PM – 3 PM, the film registered a ticket sale of 46.9K, which jumped to 61.4K on Saturday, during the same time frame!

Meanwhile, on the third day, from 6 AM to 3 PM, the superhero film registered a ticket sale of 364.6K, which is a 30% jump from the previous day’s 269.8K ticket sales. This means that the film sold 40.5K tickets per hour on average, which is 675 tickets per minute and 11 tickets every single second!

To truly understand the magnitude of this Hollywood rampage, Spider-Man: Brand New Day clocked 920K ticket sales on BookMyShow on its second day alone. With this milestone, it has officially emerged as the 2nd highest ticket seller of 2026, dethroning Sunny Deol’s war epic Border 2 (786K)!

Check out the BMS sales of Indian films on the second day of release (post-trending feature in 2023).

Pushpa 2: 1.68 Million Dhurandhar 2‌: 1.57 Million Kantara Chapter 1: 1.27 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 1.21 Million Animal: 1.16 Million Jawan: 1.13 Million Jailer: 1 Million Gadar 2: 948K Spider-Man Brand New Day: 920K Chhaava: 868K

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Check out Spider-Man Brand New Day’s daily box office breakdown in India.

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