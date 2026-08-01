Jumanji: Open World Box Office: After 7 Years, Can It Beat Its Prequel? ( Photo Credit – Sony Pictures )

Jumanji: Open World is the fifth and final installment of the franchise. The film is the sequel to its 2019 film, Jumanji: The Next Level. The upcoming film reunites the beloved ensemble cast of Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan. The film promises another larger-than-life cinematic spectacle packed with action, humour and unforgettable moments. The film returns after a 7-year gap. Does it still have the audience’s attention and excitement? Can it beat the box office record set by its predecessor, which was released pre-pandemic?

How Much Does Jumanji: Open World Need To Surpass Jumanji: The Next Level?

Jumanji: The Next Level, directed by Jake Kasdan, was the fourth installment in the Jumanji franchise and a direct sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017). There was only a two-year gap between the 2 films, and the excitement for the movie was at its peak. The plots of both films were connected and maintained continuity. The Next Level went on to earn over $800 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo. The film earned $320 million at the North American box office alone, with its overseas market contributing $481 million. On its opening day, the film earned $19.7 million in North America, including pre-release previews. It ended its opening weekend with nearly $60 million.

Jumanji: The Next Level Box Office Summary

$ 320 million – North America

– North America $ 481 million – International

– International $ 801 million– Worldwide Total

For Jumanji: Open World, it will not be easy to beat its predecessor. There are two primary reasons. One is that it will be coming a week after Avengers: Doomsday. It is one of Marvel’s most anticipated films this year, after Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Another factor is that the Jumanji film is coming out after 7 years of the last film. Viewing habits have changed considerably since the pandemic. It is difficult to gauge audience interest in the franchise after a long time, especially when ticket prices are higher. If audiences have to choose between the two; the leaning might be more towards the MCU film. Jumanji: The Next Level ran in theatres for three months until the lockdown.

What is Jumanji: Open World About?

The film follows the game’s avatars as they break free from their consoles and enter the real world while stuck in demo mode. Chaos quickly follows as wild animals take over the streets, Dr Bravestone suddenly speaks with a Spanish accent, Professor Oberon has already lost one of his lives, and everyone around them moves in slow motion. With the real world thrown into turmoil, Spencer is forced to step in once again.

The film will be released right in time for the Christmas holidays this year. It will be released a week after Avengers: Doomsday and Dune 3.

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