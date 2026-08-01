Spider-Man: Brand New Day China Box Office: Beats Aquaman 2’s Entire Run( Photo Credit – Instagram/Prime Video )

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has beaten the lifetime total of Aquaman 2 at the box office in China. The Tom Holland starrer has achieved this feat in just three days. The Marvel movie has emerged as the 3rd biggest comic book movie in China post-COVID. It is experiencing strong word-of-mouth in the region and is set for a solid debut at the box office in China. Keep scrolling for more.

Brand New Day crosses $70 million in three days in China

Tom Holland and Destin Daniel Cretton’s film is performing outstandingly at the box office in China. It collected a solid $17.7 million at the box office in China on Friday. It amassed this sum over 173k screenings in China. It dropped just 3.3% from Thursday, recording the biggest and 3rd-biggest single-day for any comic book movie post-COVID. In three days, the film has reached a $71 million box-office cume in China.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day beats Aquaman 2 as the 3rd biggest CBM post-COVID in China

According to the latest report by box office analyst Luiz Fernando, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has surpassed Aquaman 2’s lifetime total to become the 3rd-highest-grossing comic book movie in China post-COVID. According to the report, Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 collected $64.6 million at the China box office over its run, becoming the 3rd-highest-grossing comic book movie post-COVID in China. Brand New Day has surpassed Aquaman 2‘s lifetime total in China, becoming the 3rd-highest-grossing comic book movie post-COVID.

It is enjoying a solid walk-up after a positive word of mouth in China. It collected 76.1% of the tickets sold on the day, and 23.9% were sold during pre-sales. It recorded $8.1 million in pre-sales for Saturday and is playing over 168k screenings.

The report further reveals that Spider-Man: Brand New Day is tracking to earn between $60 million and $70 million over the three-day weekend at the box office in China. Over the five-day opening, it is expected to earn between $115 million and $125 million at the box office in China. It would be the 3rd-biggest full opening and the 4th-biggest three-day debut for Hollywood in China post-COVID.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day, starring Tom Holland and Sadie Sink, was released on July 31.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Moana North America Box Office: Dwayne Johnson Starrer Stays Behind Minions & Monsters, To Wrap Its Lifetime Under $140 Million?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News