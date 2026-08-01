Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credit Scene Breakdown ( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Destin Daniel Cretton’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is a fresh new take on Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker. The film has finally been released, and it is already minting money. But the internet is more focused on whether Ned got his memories back and finally recognized his best friend, Peter Parker, and, in doing so, fans might have overlooked the significance of the post-credits scene. It is a subtle post-credits scene but carries major implications for the MCU, and it also holds an important clue. Scroll below as we decode Brand New Day’s post-credit scene.

Warning: The following text contains spoilers.

What is the post-Credit scene of Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

This article contains major spoilers for Brand New Day. If you haven’t watched the film yet, read at your own risk. The post-credit scene begins with Ned Leeds’ Spidey Tracker app detecting Spider-Man in Queens. Moments later, the device starts beeping as a voice announces, “New Spider-Man detected,” while listing the location as “Unknown.” The tracker then zooms out dramatically, revealing Spider-Man’s signal far beyond Earth. After a brief glitch, the location updates from “Unknown” to “Outer Space.” It ends with the phrase “Spider-Man will return.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day post-credit scene explained

The post-credit scene of Spider-Man: Brand New Day might not seem so attractive or important to many, as it shows no other MCU characters linking to any other movie of the Marvel Universe. But without showing much, it has given fans a big hint. There are a few theories around this post-credit scene. Firstly, the tracker announces that a new Spider-Man has been detected, and the location shifts from unknown to outer space. It is hinting at the incursion, and it is not Tom Holland’s Spidey, but either Tobey Maguire‘s or Andrew Garfield’s.

Avengers: Doomsday is all about incursions and the multiverse, with different variants, and we have already seen Tobey and Andrew’s versions in No Way Home. Hence, this new Spider-Man detected in outer space could be either of them. Secondly, it could also mean that due to the incursions, one of the Earths might have been destroyed, and this new Spidey is floating in space like Thor in Avengers: Infinity War.

Another theory is that Tom Holland’s Spider-Man has gone into space for some reason. It ends with the “Spider-Man will return” phrase, but whether it’s Holland’s Spidey or someone else remains unclear. Also, it is unclear whether Spidey will return in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars. But whatever it is, this post-credit scene connects to the Avengers movies, and we are going to see some other Spider-Man besides Tom.

What is the film about?

In the film, forgotten Peter Parker lives alone as a full-time Spider-Man until mounting pressure triggers a dangerous change and a powerful new enemy emerges. Spider-Man: Brand New Day was released on July 31.

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