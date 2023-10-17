Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp are two of the most influential personalities in Hollywood. Their fans got to witness them in their film The Tourist, but as per sources, the duo hated each other and mostly kept to themselves while working on their movie. Here’s a throwback to when Jolie and Depp allegedly couldn’t stand one another.

The 2010 romantic thriller is about an American tourist on a trip to Italy to heal his broken heart, played by Johnny. He then comes across Jolie‘s Elise, which was a deliberate attempt on her part, and things gain momentum. During the filming of this film, only the Salt star allegedly struggled with the Pirates of the Caribbean star’s bad breath, and it was all over the news.

It looks like it wasn’t just Johnny Depp‘s bad breath that bothered Angelina Jolie while filming The Tourist. According to a gossip site, Celebitchy.com, Jolie was fed up with the actor. An insider claimed, “She’s getting fed up with Johnny. Their chemistry was supposed to fly off the charts, but in private, they’re not getting along.”

The insider, further elaborating on Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp’s off-screen relationship, said, “She was disappointed that he didn’t get in better shape for the role and that he didn’t want to cut his hair.” The source claimed that Jolie thought Johnny got himself too involved in parties, late nights, and stuff. They also alleged that the Eternals star got annoyed by him showing up late to set.

On the other hand, Johnny Depp was also not fond of Angelina Jolie. As the source claimed, he kept his distance from the actress and said, “Johnny retreats to his own trailer until he’s called out again. He thinks she’s really full of herself.” They added, “Even though Johnny’s family visits periodically, Angelina hasn’t extended an invitation to Johnny.”

Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp are two of the most accomplished stars in Hollywood who may or may not have gotten along while filming their movie together, but they only had good things to say about one another in public.

In an interview with the Vanity Fair, Johnny said, “She’s everything. She’s kind of a walking poem, Angelina is. She’s this perfect beauty but at the same time very deep, very smart, very quick, very clever, very funny, and also has a very perverse sense of humor,” praising Angelina Jolie.

While speaking with IGN, Jolie said, “Oh, he’s just such a nice guy. You walk into someone’s office, and you see what’s important to them. He’s got lots of books and lots of pictures of his children. So it’s immediately somebody you feel at ease with. He’s a real, experimental, deeply feeling artist who gives a lot and tries a lot and is very gracious on set to everybody.”

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ana De Armas Once Went Braless Underneath A Knitted Co-Ord Set With A Plunging Neckline, Dripping Fall Inspo Vibes & Leaving Us Drooling With That Envious Hourglass Figure!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News